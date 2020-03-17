BCSD: Two new meal pickup locations added

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Berkeley County School District_4744

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District has added two new locations for students to pick up meals.

Students can pick up a hot meal and a snack at fourteen locations throughout the district Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

  • Berkeley High School located at 406 W Main St, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
  • Boulder Bluff Elementary located at 400 Judy Dr, Goose Creek, SC 29445
  • Cainhoy Elementary School located at 2434 Cainhoy Rd, Huger, SC 29450
  • Cane Bay High School located at 1624 State Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
  • College Park Middle School located at 713 College Park Rd, Ladson, SC 29456
  • Cross Elementary School located at 1325 Ranger Dr, Cross, SC 29436
  • Devon Forest Elementary School located at 1127 Dorothy St, Goose Creek, SC 29445
  • Goose Creek High School located at 1137 Red Bank Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445
  • Hanahan Elementary School located at 4000 Mabeline Rd, Hanahan, SC 29410
  • H.E. Bonner Elementary School located at 171 Macedonia Foxes Cir, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
  • J.K. Gourdin Elementary School located at 1649 Highway 45. Pineville, SC 29468
  • Sangaree Elementary School located at 1460 Royle Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
  • St. Stephen Elementary School located at 1053 Russellville Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479
  • Timberland High School located at 1418 Gravel Hill Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES