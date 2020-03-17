BCSD: Two new meal pickup locations added

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District has added two new locations for students to pick up meals.
Students can pick up a hot meal and a snack at fourteen locations throughout the district Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Berkeley High School located at 406 W Main St, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
- Boulder Bluff Elementary located at 400 Judy Dr, Goose Creek, SC 29445
- Cainhoy Elementary School located at 2434 Cainhoy Rd, Huger, SC 29450
- Cane Bay High School located at 1624 State Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
- College Park Middle School located at 713 College Park Rd, Ladson, SC 29456
- Cross Elementary School located at 1325 Ranger Dr, Cross, SC 29436
- Devon Forest Elementary School located at 1127 Dorothy St, Goose Creek, SC 29445
- Goose Creek High School located at 1137 Red Bank Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445
- Hanahan Elementary School located at 4000 Mabeline Rd, Hanahan, SC 29410
- H.E. Bonner Elementary School located at 171 Macedonia Foxes Cir, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
- J.K. Gourdin Elementary School located at 1649 Highway 45. Pineville, SC 29468
- Sangaree Elementary School located at 1460 Royle Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
- St. Stephen Elementary School located at 1053 Russellville Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479
- Timberland High School located at 1418 Gravel Hill Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479