BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) School Board on Tuesday voted to fire Superintendent Deon Jackson.

The vote was six to three and happened during a regularly scheduled board meeting.

Jackson has served as Superintendent since July of 2021. He previously served as Interim Superintendent and Chief Administrative Officer in 2017.

Dr. Tiffany Richardson, BCSD’s in-house lawyer, was also terminated in a six to three vote. Richardson had been with the district since 2021.

Dr. Anthony Dixon, who previously served as BCSD’s Executive Director of Academics and Innovations, will serve as Interim Superintendent.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.