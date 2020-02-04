BCSD wants public input on school buses, schedules

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s a hot topic among parents in the Lowcountry. What can be done to make sure school buses are getting their kids to school on time?

You will be able to let your voice be heard Tuesday night in Berkeley County.

School district officials will discuss school buses as well as schedules and how they can be better worked out to help meet growing needs.

“As everyone in our community knows, Berkeley County schools are struggling when it comes to the transportation issue and part of the current concept is to fix that,” said Keith Terry, director of Transportation with BCSD.

There are a number of things planned.

“So, we are taking a look at our current school bell schedules for the upcoming year,” he said. “Currently with our bell schedules, we don’t have a lot of in-between time which means the bus routes overlap and when things overlap it’s going to contribute to significant delays.”

He continued; “Along with that, as I previously told the community, that would coincide with an automated routing system that we’re currently working on as well.”

That system basically computerizes what has been a manual bus scheduling and routing process.

“What will have the opportunity to do now is electronically route out students geographically more effectively in an efficient manner versus by hand as it has been done for the past couple of years.”

Eventually, parents may even be able to use some of the information on an app. The district is holding meetings Tuesday night at Berkeley Middle and Wednesday at Westview Middle to get input from the community.

“We are opening it to all of our parents and stakeholders in the community of Berkeley County so if you’re not able to make tomorrow’s meeting that you can make tonight perfectly fine if you can’t make it tonight you’re more than welcome to make it tomorrow evening as well.”

Tuesday‘s meeting at Berkeley middle and Wednesday night’s meeting at Westview middle both begin at 6:30 p.m.