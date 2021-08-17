BCSD will not require face coverings in schools

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) on Tuesday confirmed that currently, it will not require masks in schools.

This includes BCSD schools within the City of Charleston, regardless of whether Charleston City Council passes a mask requirement in public buildings.

There are four BCSD schools within the City of Charleston: Philip Simmons Elementary, Middle, and High Schools and Daniel Island School.

In a statement provided to News 2, the district said that it “will continue to act in compliance with the budget proviso passed earlier this year by the General Assembly, which prevents school districts from requiring masks.”

The proviso prohibits public schools from using state funds to require masks. Many leaders, including state Superintendent Molly Spearman, have spoken out against the proviso.

Charleston County School District voted Monday to go against the proviso and implement a mask requirement, citing the safety of students, staff, and faculty as the motivation.

The BCSD Board will meet Tuesday night and a discussion of masks is on the agenda.