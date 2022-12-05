BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A pair is behind bars after Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies found a large amount of narcotics following a traffic stop last week.

Deputies on November 28 conducted a traffic stop of a Volkswagen vehicle they say was impeding traffic during an investigation in Ladson, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

After refusing initial commands, the front passenger, identified as Preston Long (33), fled on foot before deputies detained him.

“During a probable cause search of the vehicle, Agents located a plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance that later tested positive for Methamphetamine with an approximate weight of 55 grams,” BCSO said. “Agents also located approximately 32 grams of Marijuana.”

Long was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and resisting arrest. Courtney Honeycutt, 36, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.