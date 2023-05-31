BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two local law enforcement agencies teamed up over Memorial Day weekend to crack down on dangerous driving in Berkeley County.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and Moncks Corner Police Department (MCPD) conducted two traffic safety checkpoints throughout the weekend within the county.

The two agencies jointly issued 44 citations for various traffic violations including driving under the influence, speeding, and improper seatbelt use, among others.

A breakdown of the violations is as follows:

9 citations for no driver’s license

8 citations for speeding

7 citations for driving under suspension (DUS)

3 citations for driving under the influence (DUI)

3 citations for open container

3 citations for expired tags

3 citations for operating an unregistered vehicle

2 citations for improper display

1 citation for operating an uninsured vehicle

1 citation for a seatbelt violation

1 citation for failure to dim high beams

1 citation for no proof of insurance

1 citation for disregarding a stop sign

1 citation for driving on the wrong side of the road

BCSO and MCPD also issued 65 warnings throughout the operation and made four criminal arrests, including for possession of heroin and active warrants.