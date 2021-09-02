BCSO announces funeral, memorial services for retired Captain Will Rogers

Berkeley County News

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Thursday announced funeral and memorial plans for retired Captain Will Rogers who died August 27.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dial Murray Funeral Home in Moncks Corner.

On Saturday, a motorcade will depart from Dial Murray Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m. and travel to Faith Church on Farmington Road.

The memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

According to BCSO, Rogers spent over 30 years in service. In 2015, he was ambushed in the line of duty and sustained life-threatening injuries.

