BCSO: Arrest made in 2004 cold case

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Tuesday announced a break in a 17-year-old cold case.

On November 1, 2004, Fred Greene Jr. (28) was shot multiple times at the Diplomat Club in Ladson. Greene died from his injuries, but investigators were unable to identify a suspect, and the case went cold.

According to BCSO, new information enabled investigators to positively identify Xavier Williams (41) as the person who shot Greene.

Williams was arrested Monday and is being held at the Hill Finklea Detention Center on a murder charge.