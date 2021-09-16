BCSO: Berkeley County burglar arrested in New York

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Thursday announced the arrest of Randall Lee Scott in connection to a July 25 burglary in Bonneau.

According to BCSO, a home owner was out of town, but was alerted by his home security cameras to a burglary. The suspect, identified as Scott, stole $5,000 worth of weapons from the home.

Nearly two months later, Scott was arrested by the US Marshal Service in Syracuse, New York.

BCSO is familiar with Scott, who has been arrested at least 10 times on drug, weapons, and burglary charges, among others.