BCSO: Bulletproof vest, taser stolen from patrol cars

Berkeley County News

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Deputies say that two of their patrol cars were broken into on Monday.

According to Berekely County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), a bulletproof vest and a taser were the only things stolen.

The break-ins occurred in neighborhoods off of Dorchester Road and Old Trolley Road.

BCSO says that one Deputy saw his vehicle being broken into and was able to run the attackers off.

No arrests have been made, but BCSO is currently investigating and working to determine whether these vehicles were specifically targeted.

