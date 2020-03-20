BCSO: One in custody after fatal shooting

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating after an altercation led to a fatal shooting.

BCSO confirms that two individuals were in the car together when an argument ensued. They pulled over on Foster Creek Road, and the argument turned physical. During the fight, one of the subjects shot the other subject.

BCSO says that the victim was taken to a hospital and later died. The victim has not yet been identified.

Charges are pending for the suspect, but BCSO has not confirmed what the charges are, or the identity of the suspect.

