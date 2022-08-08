GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- A Goose Creek woman is facing multiple drug charges after authorities said a community tip led to her arrest.

Breanna Joye, 29, was charged with two counts of trafficking fentanyl and one count of distribution of fentanyl.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), agents with the county’s narcotics task force began an investigation in July after receiving a tip regarding potential drug distribution. During the investigation, agents successfully purchased approximately 18 grams of fentanyl from Joye.

Authorities said agents executed a search warrant at Joye’s Goose Creek home on August 4 in which they seized approximately 20 grams of fentanyl, approximately 2.8 pounds of marijuana, a 9mm firearm, and approximately $3,100.

“This arrest was made possible due to the tips we received from the community,” a BCSO Facebook post read. “We always encourage citizens to reach out if they observe suspicious activity.”

Joye is currently being held at Hill-Finklea Detention Center.