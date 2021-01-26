BCSO: Couple arrested for murder after targeting victim on Facebook

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Tuesday announced the arrest of a couple in connection to a January 2 murder in Moncks Corner.

According to BCSO, Jerrod Lee Smith (25) and Melissa Marie Mosley (40) are being charged in the death of Brandon Dwayne Legette (38), who was found in his car with a gunshot wound.

BCSO says that Mosley arranged a meeting with the victim on Facebook and lured him to the location where he was shot by Smith.

Authorities previously investigated a case with similar details:

“In this case, an individual was also lured to an area by someone using a fake Facebook profile. The victim arrived at the designated location to meet a female but was met by an individual dressed in black and armed with a handgun. The victim attempted to flee the location in his vehicle

and was shot at as he was leaving the area.”

The Moncks Corner Police Department and BCSO worked together in the investigation. BCSO released the following statement:

“There are unfortunate times when a suspect uses companionship to lure in a victim. Meeting strangers online can be dangerous but there are things users can do to ensure their safety. The arrests of two dangerous people were made possible by the collaboration between Berkeley County and Moncks Corner detectives.”

Smith is being charged with murder and Mosley is being charged with accessory before and after the fact of murder. They are being held without bond.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact BCSO.