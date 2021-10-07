BCSO: Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl last seen in St. Stephen

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen October 4, 3021.

Talayja Dawson, 16, was last seen October 4 around 10:00 p.m. on Rooster Lane in the St. Stephen area.

Dawson could be driving a red Hummer H3 with SC tag #UFX861. Her last clothing description was not given.

Dawson is described as being 5’2”, brown eyes, and brown hair.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the BCSO at 843-719-4412.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES