BCSO deputies searching for person of interest after recent break-ins

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Moncks Corner are looking to speak with an individual who may have been involved in several break-ins.

On June 6th Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1800 block of North Main Street in Summerville in reference to multiple businesses that had been broken into.

They say items were reported stolen at each location.

A person of interest in this case has been identified and investigators are seeking assistance from anyone in the community who may be able to identify this person.

While the video clip they shared is unrelated to any of the incidents, investigators would like to speak with this individual about those break-ins.

If you have any information about the person in question, please contact Det. Melendez at (843) 719-5042 or Berkeley County Dispatch at (843) 719-4505. You can remain anonymous.