BCSO deputies searching for ‘possibly homeless’ rape suspect

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are looking to identify a possibly homeless man who is accused of sexual assault.

PROVIDED BY BCSO

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile victim stated that the suspect had a gold tooth, appeared to be dirty and was wearing a white t-shirt with red stains on it, pants that looked like high waters and was wearing pecan colored sandals.

The Suspect was missing a toe on his right foot next to his pinky toe and his foot was partially bandaged with what looked like fresh blood and dark blood on it, deputies said.

They say the suspect has been seen in the Goose Creek area. He is a white male 30-40-years-old with dirty blonde hair just past his shoulders.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker tells News 2 the incident happened about a week ago. The department has been working to identify him.