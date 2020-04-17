BCSO: Detention Center staff and inmates test positive for COVID-19

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Hill-Finklea County Detention Center.

Among those who have tested positive are eight detention officers and two inmates. BCSO says that the officers “are self-quarantined and their conditions have not required hospitalization at this time.”

Four additional inmates are awaiting test results.

To contain the spread, BCSO has directed staff to follow specific safety protocols, and is providing personal protective equipment (PPE). They have also “hired a contracted company that specializes in disinfecting detention centers and public safety buildings.”

Sheriff Duane Lewis released a statement reading in part:

“The health and overall well-being of our staff and inmates is crucial and will always remain our utmost concern. Although this pandemic is fluid, we can and we will do whatever we can to slow the spread of the virus.”