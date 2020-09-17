BCSO: Detention deputy arrested following an illegal contraband investigation

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A detention deputy in Berkeley County has been arrested and charged following an illegal contraband investigation.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that they began an investigation regarding the illegal furnishing of contraband to inmates at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

Investigators discovered one of the inmates would contact someone outside of the jail and that person would then contact the deputy.

They say the two would then arrange a meeting time and discuss payment options for the contraband to be delivered.

According to a news release, investigators conducted an operation on Wednesday which targeted the suspected detention deputy, which is how they were able to develop enough probable cause to make an arrest.

Brittiany Rachee Brown, 36, was arrested and charged with misconduct in office by a public official and furnishing/possessing contraband in a jail.

“The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate misconduct from any employee.” Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “Any allegation of misconduct will be properly and completely investigated. Our employees will be held to the same standards we expect from our citizens. Our investigators did an excellent job with the investigation.”

The department said Brown was hired in 2018. She is currently being housed at the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.