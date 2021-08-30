BCSO: ‘Don’t create a parking war,’ reminding motorists of proper parking laws in SC

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) reminds the public of proper parking laws in South Carolina after receiving concerns about residents parking improperly in the area.

Parking laws in South Carolina are covered in SC Section Code 56-5-2530, and it reads the following:

Do not park within 30 feet of a stop sign

Do not park within 15 feet of a fire hydrant

Do not park in front of a private driveway

No parking alongsign or opposite of traffic

No parking in any way that can obstruct traffic

BCSO has recently received concerns on people improperly parking in our neighborhoods. Our main concern is public safety and we strongly encourage you to abide by these laws.



For more information on parking, citizens are encouraged to visit https://t.co/zO5zfSxSDb. pic.twitter.com/DWvWzDri4D — Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (@BerkCoSheriff) August 30, 2021