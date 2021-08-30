BCSO: ‘Don’t create a parking war,’ reminding motorists of proper parking laws in SC

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) reminds the public of proper parking laws in South Carolina after receiving concerns about residents parking improperly in the area.
Parking laws in South Carolina are covered in SC Section Code 56-5-2530, and it reads the following:
- Do not park within 30 feet of a stop sign
- Do not park within 15 feet of a fire hydrant
- Do not park in front of a private driveway
- No parking alongsign or opposite of traffic
- No parking in any way that can obstruct traffic
