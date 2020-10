GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Thursday announced that they have positively identified a man found injured in Goose Creek last month.

BCSO said that they are not releasing his identity at this time, as they are working to contact his next of kin.

However, BCSO did confirm that he is not a veteran.

This is a developing story. We will continue providing updates as more details become available.