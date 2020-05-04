BCSO implements drive-thru booking protocol amid rise in detention center COVID-19 cases

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is implementing further mitigation measures, after additional staff and inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Sheriff Duane Lewis, there are a total of 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Hill Finklea Detention Center: 11 detention deputies and 14 inmates. We first reported cases at the detention center in mid-April, with only 10 confirmed cases on April 17.

To reduce exposure and limit spread, BCSO has begun ‘drive-thru bookings’ which eliminates the need for some officers to go inside the facility.

Authorities transporting inmates to the center will hand them off, along with completed booking paperwork, to a detention center officer at the door of the facility.

Personal protective equipment is available at the drive-thru area for law enforcement and inmate use.

According to Sheriff Lewis, the Hill-Finklea Detention Center is the first jail in the state to implement this innovative procedure. If it continues successfully, they expect to follow this protocol for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.