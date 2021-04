MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating an April 23 shooting that left one person dead.

According to BCSO, Johntay Omar Weathers (28) of Moncks Corner died at Roper Hospital after being brought there Friday for a gunshot wound.

BCSO is asking anyone with information to contact them at (843) 719-4505.