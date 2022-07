SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Friday night shooting at a Summerville apartment complex.

According to BCSO, the shooting happened shortly before 8:00 p.m. at the Issac Apartment complex on North Creek Drive.

BCSO confirmed that the shooting was fatal, but did not elaborate on the number of victims as of 8:51 p.m.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.