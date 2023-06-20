BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a fatal Tuesday evening shooting on Taurus Lane.

According to BCSO, the shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. Three people total were shot.

One person was dead when deputies arrived. The other two were taken into surgery at area hospitals.

BCSO said the shooting was the result of a family dispute over land. No arrests have been made as of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

BCSO said that the investigation is ongoing.

