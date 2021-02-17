BCSO investigating multi-victim shooting at Goose Creek apartment complex

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Wednesday night shooting at the Pinebrook Pointe apartment complex on Harbour Lake Drive.

Witnesses said that law enforcement arrived around 8:30 p.m. and reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said that there are multiple victims, but there are no other details at this time.

News 2 is at the scene and working to learn more.

