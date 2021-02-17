BCSO investigating multi-victim shooting at Goose Creek apartment complex

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Wednesday night shooting at the Pinebrook Pointe apartment complex on Harbour Lake Drive.
Witnesses said that law enforcement arrived around 8:30 p.m. and reported hearing multiple gunshots.
Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said that there are multiple victims, but there are no other details at this time.
News 2 is at the scene and working to learn more.
Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.
Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.