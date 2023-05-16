BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Monday released details of a fatal Saturday night shooting in Goose Creek.

According to BCSO, deputies were called to the 100 block of Westminster Boulevard shortly before 10:30 p.m. for a family argument. While they were en route, deputies learned that one man had been shot.

The man, identified as Earl Goodwater (53), died on scene.

Investigators believe that the shooting stemmed from an argument between Goodwater’s daughter and a man named Joshua Scott Lee Butler. Goodwater intervened in the argument, and the situation escalated to “a physical altercation” between Goodwater, Butler, and one other person.

Butler got a gun out of his car and a struggle for the gun ensued, at which point Goodwater was shot. Butler was also shot in the left arm.

Butler left before deputies arrived, but returned a short time later, according to BCSO. He was arrested on charges of domestic violence (second degree) and voluntary manslaughter. BCSO said that other charges could be forthcoming.