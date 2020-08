BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday night shooting at Heroes Pub, located at 1030 Redbank Road.

According to Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker, one victim is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

They have no information on a suspect at this time.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.