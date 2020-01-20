BCSO: Three people found fatally shot inside car in Pineville

PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday afternoon on Crawl Hill Drive off of Highway 45 in the Pineville/St. Stephen area.

Sheriff Duane Lewis said deputies responded after receiving a call Monday afternoon about a disabled car.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker says three people were found inside a car in a field. The car may also have been involved in a crash.

According to an incident report, blood was found on the ground and shell casings were located in the roadway when deputies arrived.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. The Berkeley County Coroner is assisting in the investigation and will release identities once family members have been contacted.

Chief Baker advised that this is an active investigation, further details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at (843) 719-4412 or CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111

