BCSO investigating shooting near Goose Creek

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting at the Bridgetown Apartments.

According to BCSO, one victim was taken to a hospital after being shot in the chest. The victim’s condition is unknown.

BCSO has not released any details on a suspect at this time.

We are working to learn more and will provide details as they become available.

