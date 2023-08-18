SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles were injured during a Friday afternoon shooting near Summerville, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call for service shortly before 5:30 p.m. regarding a shooting on Gippy Drive.

The caller provided a description of the vehicle involved, which was seen on Myers Road while deputies were responding to the incident.

“Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and then were involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit ended in North Charleston’s jurisdiction in the area of James Bell Drive and Rivers Avenue,” said officials with BCSO.

Deputies have one adult male in custody.

The juveniles were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.