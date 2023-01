BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree community.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Parkway Village Apartments after receiving a call shortly after 8:00 p.m.

At least two people were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

No other details were provided. Count on 2 for updates.