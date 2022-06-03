BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office issued 49 citations and 91 warnings to drivers over Memorial Day weekend.

Law enforcement worked throughout the holiday weekend to curb unsafe driving and limit the number of traffic fatalities as part of its “Target Zero” campaign.

“Our target? Zero. We are pleased to announce that for the 2022 Memorial Day Weekend, there were ZERO traffic-related fatalities,” said officials from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office conducted four traffic safety checkpoints between the north and south ends of the county over the long weekend.

49 citations were issued:

UI Arrest: 6, Reckless Driving: 2, Open Container: 4, Seatbelt Violation: 10, Driver’s License Violation: 7, Driving under Suspension: 2, Speeding: 8, Habitual Traffic Offender: 1, Vehicle Tag Violation: 3, Mover over Law Violation: 1, Simple Possession of Marijuana: 1, Pedestrian in Road: 1, Disorderly Conduct: 1, Malicious Injury to Property: 1, Evading Arrest: 1.

91 warnings were issued:

Speeding: 35, Pedestrian Contact: 1, Driver’s License Violation: 9, Improper Turn: 12, Defective Equipment: 11, Seatbelt Violation: 4, Improper Lane Use: 1, Vehicle Tag Violation: 15, Reckless Driving: 1, Disregard Traffic Light: 1, Failure to Dim: 1.

The agency worked with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Saint Stephen Police Department and Moncks Corner Police Department as part of its multi-day traffic enforcement blitz.