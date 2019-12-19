BCSO: Juvenile filed false report of assault

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has called off the search for an alleged perpetrator after discovering that the victim fabricated the incident.

The report alleged that in the early morning hours of November 29, the victim was assaulted by a man while riding her bike on Harbor View Drive in Goose Creek.

BCSO released a composite sketch of the man and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

After further investigation and DNA testing, BCSO “determined the event to be unfounded.”

Sheriff Duane Lewis said that this fabrication was “to the detriment of true victims of crime.”