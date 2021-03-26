BCSO: Known murderer arrested for 2018 murder of 78-year-old man

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Friday arrested Jerome Thomas (57) for the April 2018 murder of Neville Morgan (78) of Summerville.

BCSO found Morgan “brutally beaten inside his Sheep Island home” on April 12, 2018. He was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

Thomas was a tenant of Morgan’s, and deputies learned that Thomas “was in possession of Morgan’s credit cards immediately following the assault; however, they did not have enough evidence to charge Thomas with murder at the time.”

Later, Thomas was arrested by the Summerville Police Department and charged for an unrelated murder in Dorchester County.

After further investigation, BCSO compiled enough evidence to arrest Thomas for Morgan’s murder. He is currently being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.