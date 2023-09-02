BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman wanted in connection to an August 9 incident in Cane Bay.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) searching for Brittany Nicole Wright, 31, of Moncks Corner.

According to BCSO, Wright was captured on surveillance cameras with another subject stealing umbrellas from a neighborhood in Cane Bay on August 9.

Reports say the umbrellas are valued at $3,000.

Wright currently has warrants for Grand Larceny and Contributing to The Delinquency of a Minor. She is currently out on bond for other charges and is on probation.

Wright is described by BCSO as a white woman, approximately 5’05” and 150 pounds.

She is known to frequent the Windwood area.

The other subject involved has been arrested.

Anyone with information on Wrights whereabouts is asked to contact Berkeley County dispatch at 843-719-4169 in reference to case number 2023-080-07957.