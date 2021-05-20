BCSO: Man arrested after Summerville housefire deemed arson

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Thursday arrested Gary Lee Bradley Jr. for a May 19 housefire in Summerville.

According to BCSO, Bradley was captured on video “spraying some type of liquid” on a home on the 100 block of Carriage Lane, then setting the home on fire. Fire personnel reported the smell of gasoline in the area.

The house was not severely damaged and the residents — who were home at the time — were not injured.

Bradley is being charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of second degree arson.