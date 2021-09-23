BCSO: Man arrested for breaking into neighbors’ cars

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Via BCSO

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Thursday announced the arrest of a Goose Creek man for breaking into cars in his own neighborhood.

According to BCSO, Isaiah Robert Griggs (20) was spotted by a neighbor breaking into cars, then going into his home.

The neighbor alerted BCSO, who found Griggs in possession of several stolen items, including a prescription pill bottle, a wallet, a bookbag, a Yeti cup, a glove full of cash/coins, and Clorox wipes/spray.

According to BCSO, “Griggs refused to cooperate with law enforcement.”

Griggs was initially taken into custody and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle (x2) and breaking into a motor vehicle,.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES