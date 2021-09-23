BCSO: Man arrested for breaking into neighbors’ cars

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Thursday announced the arrest of a Goose Creek man for breaking into cars in his own neighborhood.

According to BCSO, Isaiah Robert Griggs (20) was spotted by a neighbor breaking into cars, then going into his home.

The neighbor alerted BCSO, who found Griggs in possession of several stolen items, including a prescription pill bottle, a wallet, a bookbag, a Yeti cup, a glove full of cash/coins, and Clorox wipes/spray.

According to BCSO, “Griggs refused to cooperate with law enforcement.”

Griggs was initially taken into custody and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle (x2) and breaking into a motor vehicle,.