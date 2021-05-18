BCSO: Man arrested for meth fled police, wrecked car

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested Rusty Michael Hall following a brief vehicle pursuit on Highway 78.

According to BCSO, a deputy attempted to stop Hall for operating a vehicle with defective equipment.

Hall fled in his car, then wrecked a short time later. He got out of the car and ran, but was quickly caught by deputies.

He told deputies he ran because he had “ice” in his car. Deputies searched the car and found seven grams of methamphetamine.

Hall is facing charges of failure to stop for blue lights, evading arrest, reckless driving, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.