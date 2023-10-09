BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Berkeley County arrested a man for allegedly trafficking methamphetimines.

During a patrol in the Nexton community on Monday morning, a deputy saw a car changing lanes unlawfully. When the deputy stopped the driver, the man had no license but was later identified as 45-year-old Michael John Hecht.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Hecht appeared nervous with the deputies and he was shaking uncontrollably while having a casual conversation.

“When deputies asked if Hecht had anything illegal on his person, he informed deputies he was in possession of a needle that was used for narcotics,” said BCSO.

After conducting a probable cause search deputies found the bag of crystal-like substance in Hecht’s pocket. Then the substance was field tested and presumed to be methamphetamine.

When deputies continued their search of Hecht they found a larger bag of methamphetamine in his jeans near his ankle.

Hecht told deputies he was currently out of bond for trafficking narcotics and was wearing an ankle monitor.

BCSO said the total weight of narcotics recovered was 13 grams.