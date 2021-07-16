BCSO: Man arrested for trafficking meth, heroin

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) recently arrested James Michael Carter on multiple drug-related charges after a traffic stop.

According to BCSO, Carter was riding his motorcycle in a residential area of Highway 78 when a deputy saw him commit a traffic violation and noticed that his license plate was expired.

Deputies pulled Carter over and eventually conducted a search, during which they found multiple baggies containing a crystal-like substance, weighing a total of approximately 25 grams. They also found a small baggie of a brown powder substance weighing 1.12 gross grams.

BCSO said that the crystal-like substance field tested positive for meth and the brown substance field tested positive for heroin.

Carter is facing charges of trafficking methamphetamine (second offense) and possession with intent to distribute heroin.