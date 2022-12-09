BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in Cross after being pulled over and found with a handgun and drugs.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said a patrolling deputy stopped a “suspicious” vehicle in the area of the Spiers Boat Landing in Cross.

Before making contact with the driver, identified as Devon Jamison, the deputy noticed a smell of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Jamison was detained after telling the deputy that he had an active warrant out of Orangeburg County, BCSO said.

Via Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Devon Jamison via BCSO

A probable cause search was conducted and deputies found four marijuana blunts, a Taurus handgun, a small scale, four bundles of cash, more marijuana, and a large cellophane bag containing multiple clear baggies with a “white rock and white powdery substance.”

The substances in the baggies tested presumptive positive for cocaine.

Jamison was charged with trafficking cocaine, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Jail records show he was booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center on November 28.