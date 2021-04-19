BCSO: Man arrested on drug trafficking charges had warrant out of Charleston

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Saturday arrested William Hugh Morgan (40) on multiple drug trafficking charges following a search of his home.
According to BCSO, a woman called and requested an escort to Morgan’s home because she needed to “retrieve personal property from the residence.” The woman had a court order signed by a judge to retrieve the property.
During the escort, deputies learned that Morgan had a warrant with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) for harassment by telephone communication.
When Morgan answered the door, he was detained and searched. Deputies found a bag of a “crystal-like substance” that tested positive for methamphetamine, as well as a bag of a powder-like substance that tested positive for cocaine.
While the woman was looking for her items, she found “a substance believed to be an illegal narcotic,” leading deputies to request a search warrant for the home.
Inside the home, deputies found:
- Approximately 21 grams of Marijuana
- Approximately 6.9 grams of Methamphetamine
- Approximately 18 grams of Cocaine
- Approximately 25 grams of Fentanyl
- 1 tablet of MDMA (Ecstasy)
- Approximately 5 tablets of Suboxone
- 1 Remington shotgun
- 2 iPhones
Morgan was arrested and charged with
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
- Trafficking Cocaine
- Trafficking Fentanyl
- Possession of a Schedule I-V Narcotic (x2)
- Child Endangerment.