CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Monday charged a Moncks Corner man for a Friday night shooting that left one person dead.

BCSO responded to a residence on Open Door Lane Friday after receiving reports of a shooting. They found a victim outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told BCSO that the shooting, who they identified as Leland Heyward Jackson (56), was still on scene. Deputies spoke to him and he surrendered.

Jackson is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The incident is still under investigation.