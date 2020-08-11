BCSO: Man facing charges of trafficking methamphetamine, attempting to flee deputies

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine after he attempted to elude Berkeley County deputies.

According to the agency, a deputy was patrolling the area of North Main Street and College Park Road when he observed a motorcycle make several unlawful lane changes – the driver even cut across multiple lanes of North Main Street at one point.

The deputy attempted to stop the driver, who was later identified as Richard James Russell, but he instead drove through the Hot Spot convenience store parking lot to escape from deputies.

While attempting to make a right turn on Myers Road, deputies say the motorcycle’s back tire hit some dirt, which caused Russell to lose control of the bike and fall off.

“Russell dusted himself off and tried again,” deputies said. “He stood up and proceeded to evade deputies on foot, but he was quickly apprehended.”

During the process, deputies say Russell attempted to discard a black backpack, which was later recovered. Inside was a clear bag that had two smaller clear bags inside and a white, crystal-like substance. The substance weighed approximately 228 gross grams and field-tested positive for Methamphetamine.

Russell was placed under arrest and is facing charges of failure to stop for blue lights/sirens and trafficking methamphetamine.

According to records, Russell has been arrested in the Lowcountry at least six times since 2010.