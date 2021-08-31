BCSO: Man who barricaded himself inside home on Shenandoah Lane now in custody

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Tuesday took one man into custody after he barricaded himself inside a home when deputies tried to serve a warrant.

According to BCSO, deputies arrived to a residence on Shenandoah Lane in the WindGate area at around 8:00 p.m.

They tried to serve the suspect, who has yet to be identified, with a domestic violence warrant when he barricaded himself.

After two hours, deputies were able to take the man into custody.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

