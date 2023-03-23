BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating after hunters found human remains Wednesday in Pineville.

According to BCSO, the remains were found in a wooded area near Sandlapper Lane just after 4:30 p.m.

BCSO said that the remains were found in an area that had recently been “under several feet of water.” They also said “a controlled burn was recently completed around the area,” which changed the terrain.

The Berkeley County Coroner identified the remains as Jessie Jones (87) of Pineville. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Jones was reported missing February 9. Jones was last seen that day shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Sandlapper Lane.

BCSO was called to Sandlapper Lane near Highway 45 in reference to a disabled vehicle. The witness told deputies that Jones’ vehicle was stuck and as the witness was trying to help, Jones walked off.

Deputies searched the area, but did not locate Jones.

