BCSO: Man, 24, had 200 lbs of marijuana and sniper rifle during drug bust

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Tuesday announced the arrest of a Goose Creek man in connection to drug trafficking.

Nathan Dean Martinko (24) is facing multiple narcotic and trafficking related charges after large quantities of drugs were found in his residence.

Investigators found “approximately 200-pounds of presumptive marijuana, 90 grams of presumptive psilocybin, 630 grams of suspected narcotics in powder form, more than $20,000 in cash, a money counter and a cache of weapons including a Barret .50 caliber sniper rifle and other rifles.”

Martinko reportedly told investigators “he had no legitimate source of income and relied on drug trafficking to support his lifestyle.”

The arrest was made by the BCSO Narcotics Task Force, which is made up of detectives from BCSO, Goose Creek Police Department, Hanahan Police Department, and Moncks Corner Police Department.

Martinko was identified as a person of interest thanks to “several community tips.”

BCSO Sheriff Duane Lewis said that community assistance was instrumental in the arrest.