BCSO: One arrested for murder of woman found dead on Brighton Park Boulevard

Salin Mojica Hernandez was arrested for the murder of a woman on Brighton Park Blvd. in the Nexton community.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of one person in connection to the murder of Marie De La Cruz Chavarria (29).

Chavarria was found dead near a car on Brighton Park Boulevard shortly after 5:00 a.m. with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds, according to investigators.

On Thursday, deputies arrested Salin Mojica Hernandez (32) for the murder. Investigators determined that the incident was “domestic-violence related.”

“Domestic violence crimes can be some of the most heinous crimes that occur.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis stated. “We urge any victim of domestic violence to please come forward before it’s too late. There are resources that are available.”

Hernandez is currently being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center and will have a bond hearing Friday morning.