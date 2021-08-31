BCSO: St. Stephen woman arrested for fatal shooting in domestic incident

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Tuesday announced the arrest of Dana Allyce Scott (31) in connection to a Monday night shooting that left one person dead.

According to BCSO, deputies responded to assist St. Stephen Police at 103 Gourdin Street just before 8:00 p.m.

Deputies found the victim — Sherwood Johnson (37) — with multiple gunshot wounds. Law enforcement believes that it was a domestic incident.

Scott is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

BCSO and St. Stephen PD are investigating.