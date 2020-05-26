BCSO: One charged after fatal card game shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has arrested Tashawn Jamel Johnson (29) in connection with a fatal shooting said to stem from a disagreement over a card game.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, BCSO arrived to a location on Old Highway 6 and discovered the victim, Ronvelle Johnson (31), suffering from a gunshot wound. He died later Monday evening.

According to BCSO, Tashawn and Ronvelle, who are cousins, were playing a card game in the back shed of the property when they got into an argument. At some point, Tashawn left and got into his car, and Ronvelle “dumped beer all over him.”

Tashawn got out of the car and “fired three shots at Ronvelle, striking him once in the chest area.” Tashawn left and was gone by the time BCSO arrived.

Around 11:15 p.m., Tashawn turned himself in at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.